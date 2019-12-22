Pogba back on Man Utd bench for Watford trip

Paul Pogba is available again for Manchester United after being named on the bench for Sunday's trip to Watford.

France international Pogba has been out since September with a foot injury, with him last featuring for the Red Devils in their 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford nearly three months ago.

During his time on the sidelines media reports had suggested he might have already played his final match for the club, with illness ruling him out recently.

But manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reaffirmed his desire to keep Pogba despite links with a move to Real Madrid and the talented midfielder could make his return at Vicarage Road.

#MUFC team news time! Here's how we'll line up for #WATMUN... — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 22, 2019

Otherwise there are few surprises in the United team, with Marcus Rashford supported as usual by Anthony Martial and Daniel James in attack.

Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay and Fred line up in midfield, with Pogba waiting in the wings to likely replace one of them if deemed necessary.

Victory for United against their rock-bottom hosts will move them up to fifth in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea who face Tottenham later in the day.