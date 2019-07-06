×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pogba responds to Ibrahimovic's bottle cap challenge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
92   //    06 Jul 2019, 06:24 IST
PogbaIbrahimovic - Cropped
Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at Manchester United

Paul Pogba responded to Zlatan Ibrahimovic's challenge in double the style.

LA Galaxy star Ibrahimovic, Pogba's former Manchester United team-mate, did the bottle cap challenge – the latest viral craze – on Thursday, before offering an invite to the France midfielder.

Pogba – whose agent confirmed on Friday he wanted to leave United amid links to Real Madrid – responded in his own way less than 24 hours later.

The 26-year-old opted to kick the lids off two bottles rather than the usual one.

"@iamzlatanibrahimovic thanks for the #bottlecapchallenge invite!!" Pogba wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him kicking the lids off.

"I've just put my pogtouch? If you don't mind 2bottles challenge now?"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@sprakforalla (Zoran) You are welcome @paulpogba you are next #bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic) on

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba to stay at United despite interest from Spain and Italy 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils reject Pogba-Neymar swap deal
RELATED STORY
Premier League: Can Manchester United afford to sell Paul Pogba?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba is determined to leave Old Trafford according to agent Mino Raiola
RELATED STORY
"It's time for a new challenge," Paul Pogba admits on Adidas tour in Japan
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Pogba wants Man Utd exit - Raiola
RELATED STORY
Pogba wants 'new challenge somewhere else' amid Manchester United exit talk
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: 'He knows how to do everything' - Makelele believes Paul Pogba can be successful at Madrid
RELATED STORY
Man United must sign players before selling Pogba – Neville
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba: Pantomime villain or misunderstood hero?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us