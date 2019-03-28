×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pogba: Solskjaer gave Man Utd freedom

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    28 Mar 2019, 16:52 IST
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Paul Pogba
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba feels Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's success at Manchester United is down to restoring freedom to the players.

Pogba fell out with predecessor Jose Mourinho, who dropped him from the side before leaving Old Trafford in December.

But Solskjaer quickly made Pogba a key part of his team and the France midfielder was inspirational as the Red Devils won their first eight games in all competitions under the interim boss.

Pogba's fine form has been a cornerstone of United's recovery under the Norwegian, who was given a three-year deal by the hierarchy on Thursday.

And the World Cup winner made it clear he feels positive changes by Solskjaer have helped the club bounce back from the Mourinho era.

"It's been very good. Results have been very good," Pogba told Sky Sports, speaking before Solskjaer's full-time appointment was confirmed.

"We have a coach that values us, a really happy coach. He's given confidence back to the players.

"He gives freedom to play football again. Maybe we lost that before.

Advertisement

"The first day he arrived he just told us to enjoy playing football again. When you don't enjoy playing, there is no point playing.

"When you stop loving what you do, there is no point in doing it. Let's just get back to basics and enjoy.

"Enjoy playing together, enjoy attacking, enjoy playing together and then that's it. Then the results came by themselves."

Solskjaer's first game as United's new permanent manager will come on Saturday when Watford visit Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Pogba wants Solskjaer to get permanent Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
3 challenges awaiting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Neville questions Man Utd delay over Solskjaer appointment
RELATED STORY
Neville: Man Utd must back Solskjaer in transfer market
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is building a team around Paul Pogba
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: How Jose Mourinho's departure brought back the best of Paul Pogba?
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer backs Pogba for Man United captaincy
RELATED STORY
How Solskjaer's high-pressure tactics allow Paul Pogba the freedom to dictate play
RELATED STORY
Lingard: Solskjaer has brought back the Pogba I used to know
RELATED STORY
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer makes it 5 out of 5 for Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us