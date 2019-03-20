×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pogba wants Solskjaer to get permanent Manchester United job

Omnisport
NEWS
News
132   //    20 Mar 2019, 18:24 IST
ole solskjaer paul pogba - cropped
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) with Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to get the Manchester United manager's job on a full-time basis after restoring happiness to the squad.

Solskjaer led United on a run of 14 wins from 17 games in all competitions after taking over from Jose Mourinho in December.

Although back-to-back losses to Arsenal and Wolves in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively have blighted United's season, they are only two points outside the top four and will meet Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

And Pogba, who has been in spectacular form under Solskjaer after clashing with former boss Mourinho, is keen for the caretaker manager to be rewarded with a permanent contract.

"Of course we want him to stay," Pogba told Sky Sports. "The results have been great. I have a great relationship with him, he has a great relationship with the players.

"When a player is happy, he wants to keep being happy. Solskjaer deserves it. He knows the club, he knows everything about the club.

"He is a really happy coach that gave confidence back to the players.

"This gave us the freedom to play and enjoy football again because maybe we lost that with the results that we had before."

Advertisement

Pogba reportedly fell out with Mourinho in the early part of the season and lost his place in the starting line-up after being stripped of the vice-captaincy.

The France star agrees there was a problem with confidence before Solskjaer arrived, but he wants the focus to be on the future.

"Maybe we lost confidence, maybe things went wrong," he said. "A lot of talking outside that we weren't used to.

"I don't like to talk about the past. I like to talk about the future because that's what matters.

"We are better now, and the results have been brilliant. We are back in the top four."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should get the permanent job at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Players will determine if I get full-time Manchester United job – Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves the Manchester United Job
RELATED STORY
3 objectives Solskjaer must achieve to obtain a permanent job at Old Trafford
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might get the permanent job if United beat Liverpool, suggests Paul Merson
RELATED STORY
5 point plan for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to land the Manchester United job
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Manchester United should appoint Solskjaer as the permanent manager
RELATED STORY
5 Reason Why Manchester United should hand Solskjaer the permanent manager role right away
RELATED STORY
4 targets Solskjaer must achieve to get the full-time job at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Should Manchester United declare Ole Gunner Solskjaer as their permanent manager?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us