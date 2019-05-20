×
Potter takes over as Brighton and Hove Albion boss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
25   //    20 May 2019, 21:08 IST
Graham Potter - cropped
Graham Potter has taken charge at Brighton and Hove Albion

Brighton and Hove Albion have appointed Graham Potter as manager on a four-year deal. 

The Englishman, celebrating his 44th birthday on the day of his arrival at the Amex Stadium, left his post at Swansea City on Monday to succeed the sacked Chris Hughton.

Hughton lost his job despite leading the Seagulls to Premier League safety and the FA Cup semi-finals, with Potter quickly emerging as the leading candidate to take over.

Brighton will reportedly have to pay more than £2million in compensation.

Potter said: "I was sold by the long-term vision and passion shown by Tony Bloom, Paul Barber and Dan Ashworth.

"The ideas and plans they have for the future of this football club excited me; I am thrilled and honoured to be a part of it."

It is the former Stoke City and West Brom player's first job in England's top flight and caps a remarkable rise from the relative obscurity of Sweden's fourth division.

Potter landed at unheralded Ostersunds in 2010 and secured three promotions, along with a memorable victory over Arsenal at Emirates Stadium in the Europa League, before departing for Wales in 2018.

He earned praise for helping cash-strapped Swansea to 10th, while also guiding them to the FA Cup quarter-finals, and implementing a forward-thinking playing style during his lone season in charge.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19
