Practice makes perfect, says Kane after spot-kick double

England's Harry Kane

England striker Harry Kane attributed his accuracy from the penalty spot to relentless practice.

The 26-year-old plundered a hat-trick on Saturday – two of which came from the spot – as England registered a comfortable 4-0 win over Bulgaria to make it three wins out of three in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Kane's spot-kick finishes left Bulgaria goalkeeper Plamen Iliev with no chance and the Tottenham striker says his precision from 12 yards is down to constant practice.

When asked why he is so accurate from the spot, Kane told ITV: "Hard work, practice.

"We do a lot during the week and then the day before the game me and a few of the other boys will do quite a bit."

On how many penalties he practices each day, Kane added: "If I feel like I'm in a good place it could be 10 or 15; it depends how I feel on the day.

Delighted to score a hat trick for @england! Great performance from the boys! Ready for Tuesday pic.twitter.com/vzpH19LaoO — Harry Kane (@HKane) September 7, 2019

"In a team like this with such explosive players, we're always likely to get penalties, so whoever's on the pitch should be ready to take them."

Gareth Southgate was fulsome in his praise of Kane's penalty-taking ability, saying goalkeepers stand little chance given the excellence of his technique.

"He has an incredible process," the England boss said. "We watch him do it every day. He took a lot yesterday and we were very confident when we were sat on the bench.

"It's a brilliant example for any youngster for mastering a technique because you can see the way he composes himself that it's very difficult for goalkeepers to know where he's going to put them."