×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

PSV forward Malen included in Netherlands squad for September qualifiers

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14   //    21 Aug 2019, 17:58 IST
Donyell Malen - cropped
Donyell Malen in action for PSV

Ronald Koeman has named uncapped PSV forward Donyell Malen in Netherlands' provisional squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Germany and Estonia.

The 20-year-old has started seven of PSV's eight matches this season and is in contention to make his senior international bow next month.

An initial 29-man group has been named for the games against Germany in Hamburg on September 6 and Estonia in Tallinn three days later.

Ajax centre-back Joel Veltman has been recalled by Koeman but there is still no room for Lyon right-back Kenny Tete, who has been used as a sub in Lyon's first two Ligue 1 matches.

Beaten UEFA Nations League finalists Netherlands also have Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum in their squad, while Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt are in line to feature in both matches.

Netherlands squad in full:

Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV); Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter); Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool); Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (PSV); Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg).

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
MLS 2019
Tomorrow LOS SJ- 08:00 AM Los Angeles vs SJ Earthquakes
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
FT CFR SLA
0 - 1
 CFR Cluj vs Slavia Praha
La Liga 2019-20
23 Aug GRA SEV 11:30 PM Granada vs Sevilla
Europa League 2018-19
23 Aug SPO SPA 12:15 AM Sporting Braga vs Spartak Moskva
23 Aug LIN QAR 12:15 AM Linfield vs Qarabağ
23 Aug CEL AIK 12:15 AM Celtic vs AIK
23 Aug SLO PAO 12:30 AM Slovan Bratislava vs PAOK
23 Aug PAR MOL 12:30 AM Partizan vs Molde
23 Aug ESP ZOR 12:30 AM Espanyol vs Zorya
23 Aug TOR WOL 12:30 AM Torino vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Bundesliga 2019-20
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us