Rabiot reveals Juventus talks, hints at Man United switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
262   //    14 Jun 2019, 12:44 IST
AdrienRabiotCropped
Paris Saint-Germain's Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has revealed he is in talks with Juventus over a possible move away from Paris Saint-Germain, with Manchester United also in the hunt for his signature. 

The France midfielder has been frozen out at PSG since mid-December after failing to agree a new contract with the Ligue 1 champions, with his deal expiring this month. 

A host of clubs are thought to be interested in securing his services but Juve – who are primed to hire Maurizio Sarri as their next head coach – appear to have stolen a march on their rivals.

"Yes, Juventus have been looking for me. We are talking," he said while on holiday in Italy in quotes reported by Corriere dello Sport.

"We are considering, we cannot say anything. I do not know. Juventus are a great club where every good player wants to go. 

"Manchester United? It's the same. I have to decide, for now I'm on vacation."

Rabiot has become an increasingly isolated figure at the Parc des Princes and in March his mother told L'Equipe her son was a "prisoner" of PSG.

The 24-year-old has won five league titles with Les Parisiens and made six appearances for France, though he missed out on a place in their triumphant 2018 World Cup squad. 

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
