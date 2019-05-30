×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ramos keen for Madrid to sign 'great player' Hazard

Omnisport
NEWS
News
331   //    30 May 2019, 23:08 IST
Eden Hazard - cropped
Eden Hazard ahead of the Europa League final

Sergio Ramos admires Eden Hazard and believes the Chelsea star would be a "great addition" for Real Madrid.

Hazard, 28, is expected to complete a long-awaited move to LaLiga giants Madrid following a match-winning performance in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

The Belgium international scored twice in Chelsea's 4-1 victory over Arsenal and then revealed his departure is likely to be confirmed in the "next few days".

Ramos, who had been linked with a move to China, fronted a news conference on Thursday to reaffirm his own commitment to Zinedine Zidane's side and fielded questions about Hazard's potential arrival.

"Hazard is a great player, top, and he would be a great addition to Real Madrid," the captain and star centre-back said.

"I don't know if he's coming, I don't know the situation, but he could add a lot to this club."

Hazard has just over 12 months left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge, meaning Madrid must meet Chelsea's asking price in order to push through a deal.

The former Lille forward has spent the past seven years in London, winning a pair of Europa League crowns along with two Premier League titles.

Advertisement

Paul Pogba and Luka Jovic are among the other players to have been linked with joining Madrid, with Ramos expecting significant arrivals before the start of the new season.

"I think it's exciting, who's coming and going, but things will be good," Ramos added. "We'll have a new side, people will leave I'm sure, some new players too, and we need to be hungry and motivated.

"People say if you win so much you lose hunger but not in my case. Bringing in new signings will make everyone more excited and more positive, so I think we've got a good future here.

"Results and titles are what matters and this is what we're looking for."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Reports: Real Madrid not keen on signing Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Pogba and Hazard to Real Madrid? It's possible, says Varane
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid eye stunning player+cash deal for €180m superstar, Juventus to reunite Cristiano Ronaldo with former Real Madrid teammate, and more: Transfer Roundup, 2nd February 2019
RELATED STORY
Azpilicueta: I hope Hazard wins trophies with Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Eden Hazard should move to Real Madrid this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid to pay over €100m as they desperately want to sign Eden Hazard before the season ends
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid Transfer News: Ramos fuels speculation by following top transfer target
RELATED STORY
Chelsea news: Former manager expects Eden Hazard to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Eden Hazard should make a move to Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Courtois: I want Hazard to join Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us