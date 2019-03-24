×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ramos was kind, not dirty or rough - King

Omnisport
NEWS
News
76   //    24 Mar 2019, 21:34 IST
Sergio Ramos
Spain captain Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been praised for his "kind" attitude on the pitch by Norway international Josh King.

The Bournemouth striker levelled the scores from the penalty spot as Norway faced Spain in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday.

But Ramos earned all three points for Luis Enrique's side from 12 yards, beating Rune Jarstein with a Panenka after the goalkeeper fouled Alvaro Morata.

Ramos is regarded among football's hardest competitors, as well as for bending the rules on the pitch, but King was fulsome in his praise for the Spain captain.

"I think that I did really well against one of the best centre-backs in the world," King told Norwegian outlet VG.

"Ramos has a reputation of being dirty and rough, but I do not remember going up against a centre-back as nice as him.

"I have not seen all of his matches but I think all of his challenges were clean and he seemed to me a very good sportsman.

"He won some duels and I won others, I think it was a good game."

Advertisement

Ramos' goal means the Spain skipper has scored in his last five international appearances.

Spain continue their qualifying campaign against Malta on Tuesday.

Omnisport
NEWS
Sergio Ramos: The audacious warrior of the Bernabeu
RELATED STORY
Ramos: Luis Enrique has a wonderful philosophy
RELATED STORY
Football Skills: FC Twente Players Rafael Ramos, Jorn Brondeel And Aitor Cantalapiedra
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? It's time we stop comparing and be grateful
RELATED STORY
Jose Mourinho labels former rival Arsene Wenger as 'one of a kind'
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos: From an average right back to the best center back of the decade
RELATED STORY
Sergio Ramos pushed Perez to appoint Zidane instead of Mourinho, claims former president
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid News: Sergio Ramos claims his booking against Ajax was not intentional
RELATED STORY
Ramos does self-interview to discuss Madrid crisis
RELATED STORY
5 times Sergio Ramos proved that he is one of dirtiest players in the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
FT GHA KEN
1 - 0
 Ghana vs Kenya
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow NOR BEL 01:15 AM Northern Ireland vs Belarus
Tomorrow NET GER 01:15 AM Netherlands vs Germany
Tomorrow SLO FYR 01:15 AM Slovenia vs FYR Macedonia
Tomorrow POL LAT 01:15 AM Poland vs Latvia
Tomorrow CYP BEL 01:15 AM Cyprus vs Belgium
Tomorrow TUR MOL 10:30 PM Turkey vs Moldova
International Friendlies 2019
26 Mar JAP BOL 04:00 PM Japan vs Bolivia
26 Mar KOR COL 04:30 PM Korea Republic vs Colombia
26 Mar SEN MAL 10:30 PM Senegal vs Mali
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us