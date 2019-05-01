Ramsey has played last game for Arsenal, Emery confirms

Aaron Ramsey will not be fit to play for Arsenal again, Unai Emery has confirmed.

The Wales international sustained a hamstring injury in the Europa League quarter-finals against Napoli last month.

Arsenal head coach Emery initially indicated he was hopeful Ramsey would be back before the end of the season.

But with the midfielder set to join Juventus, Emery accepts Ramsey has played his last game for the club.

"We can't use him, injuries come for players like that and we have players who can play," Emery told a news conference ahead of facing Valencia on Thursday.

"But he was in a good moment when he took this injury. I had a good experience with him, he transmitted his energy and his heart is red like Arsenal.

"I wanted to enjoy this with him. I said to him, I wanted to do something important with you.

"Aaron played so many years here, he is so important for the club and the players because he did so much for the new players.

"He signed for Juventus but he is still a professional and always fought for the club. Some other players might stop fighting – but he loves this club so he stayed 100 per cent.

"He has a great mentality. I will miss him a lot – we have good memories."

Well done to the team, we left it all out there. Last game against Man United in an arsenal shirt. Amazing atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/1ESbqatQWS — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) March 10, 2019

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny also wished Ramsey well ahead of his move to the Serie A champions.

"He loves this club," Koscielny told reporters of Ramsey. "He played 100 per cent for the club.

"We will miss him a lot. I think the first FA Cup we won together he gave us this trophy. It was a good memory."

Ramsey joined Arsenal from Cardiff in 2008 and has won three FA Cups at the club.