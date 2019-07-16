×
Ravel Morrison secures Premier League return with Sheffield United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
125   //    16 Jul 2019, 19:46 IST
morrisoncropped
Ravel Morrison at Sheffield United

Former Manchester United talent Ravel Morrison has secured a return to English football by signing a one-year deal with Premier League newcomers Sheffield United.

Morrison, 26, came through the Red Devils' academy and was tipped for big things, with Rio Ferdinand once claiming Sir Alex Ferguson rated him as the best 14-year-old he had ever seen.

But the midfielder had a string of disciplinary problems, finding himself in trouble with police more than once, and he has struggled to live up to his early promise.

But following a trial period with the Blades, Morrison has earned a one-year deal with the possibility of an extension.

Manager Chris Wilder said: "Ravel is an undoubted talent and we are delighted we have put together a deal that suits all parties. I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability.

"We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav. We believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be."

A former England youth international through to under-21 level, Morrison left Old Trafford in 2012 after United ran out of patience with him, allowing him to join West Ham, who then loaned him to Birmingham City.

After starting brilliantly upon his return to West Ham, Morrison fell out of favour.

Subsequent loans to QPR and Cardiff City yielded little, as did a hopeful permanent move to Lazio, for whom he played just four Serie A matches.

Lazio also loaned him to QPR and Mexican club Atlas, before Morrison spent the final months of last season in Sweden with Ostersund following his release from the Rome club.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
