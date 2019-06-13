×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Real Madrid-bound Rodrygo Goes bids Santos emotional goodbye

Omnisport
NEWS
News
112   //    13 Jun 2019, 17:28 IST
Rodrygo Goes
Rodrygo Goes in action for Santos

Rodrygo Goes bid an emotional farewell to Santos ahead of joining up with Real Madrid.

The Brazilian teenager signed for Madrid in June 2018, with Los Blancos paying a reported €45million for him, but remained at Santos for another year.

Rodrygo has not played since May due to a dispute between Santos and the Brazilian Football Confederation, although he was present at Wednesday's 1-0 win against Corinthians.

The 18-year-old was given a shirt with the number 82 to mark the amount of games he played for Santos and was visibly emotional as a video tribute was played on big screens.

Rodrygo joins a major squad rebuild at Madrid, who have signed Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic to boost Zinedine Zidane's options.

"I will not say much, I do not like crying in front of everybody," Rodrygo told reporters ahead of the Corinthians game.

"I'm very emotional and I want to say to every Santos supporter that I'm going to miss it so much and I'm always going to take Santos in my heart."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Real Madrid News: Los Blancos reportedly beat Barcelona, Juventus, and PSG to sign Rodrygo Goes in 20 minutes
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid is 'best place' for Neymar, says Santos president
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid and Chelsea agree transfer fee for Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Neymar-Vinicius-Rodrygo: Real Madrid could build an all Brazilian attack which could rival the best in Europe
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid news: Eden Hazard reveals why he chose to join Real Madrid in an emotional farewell message
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid eyeing to continue spending spree, Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba on radar
RELATED STORY
Copa America 2019: 5 Players who could replace Neymar for Brazil
RELATED STORY
What does Real Madrid's Copa del Rey exit mean for their future? 
RELATED STORY
LaLiga: Would a slew of signings guarantee success for Real Madrid?
RELATED STORY
Santos president says 'Neymar was totally wrong to leave Barca' and would like him to see him at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us