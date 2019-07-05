×
Real Madrid's Odegaard joins Real Sociedad on loan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    05 Jul 2019, 20:08 IST
Odegaard - cropped
Martin Odegaard tussles with Ajax's David Neres

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard will spend the 2019-20 season on loan at Real Sociedad, the LaLiga clubs have confirmed.

Odegaard joined Madrid in 2015 but has spent the past two and a half seasons out on loan in the Eredivisie, with Heerenveen and Vitesse respectively.

His spell at Vitesse last season proved fruitful as the attacking midfielder scored 11 goals from 39 appearances in all competitions.

However, the 20-year-old has not been considered ready to compete for a place in Madrid's first team, with Los Blancos sending Odegaard out on loan for a fourth successive campaign.

The Norway international has only made one previous LaLiga appearance - coming on as a substitute in Madrid's 7-3 win over Getafe in May 2015 - and will now have the chance to experience Spain's top flight with Sociedad, who finished ninth last season.

Odegaard's move represents a second departure from Madrid to be announced on Friday, with full-back Sergio Reguilon having left for Sevilla on a season-long loan.

Real Madrid CF Football
