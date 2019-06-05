×
Renato Sanches running out of patience at Bayern Munich

Omnisport
NEWS
News
52   //    05 Jun 2019, 19:10 IST
Renato Sanches - cropped
Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches is considering leaving Bayern Munich on a permanent basis after growing frustrated with a lack of playing time.

Signed ahead of an outstanding Euro 2016, midfielder Sanches has struggled to hit the heights expected of him since swapping Benfica for the Bundesliga.

The 21-year-old started only six times in all competitions this term and failed to figure in Niko Kovac's XI after November.

An unsuccessful spell with Swansea City in 2017-18 did little to advance a stagnating career and the Portugal international is not willing to entertain another a short-term stint away from Allianz Arena.

"I don't want to go on loan again. If I leave, it will be leave completely," Sanches told Sport Bild.

"I want to play more. I don't know if it makes sense to try again in Munich. I played too little, I'm disappointed.

"All the young players like Joshua Kimmich, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman play, it's only me that doesn't.

"I've shown in training that I'm a good player. I think I got the fewest chances of the young players."

Sanches made three appearances for Portugal during the group stage of the Nations League but was overlooked for Fernando Santos' latest squad.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19
