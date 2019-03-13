×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rice wins first England call-up

Omnisport
NEWS
News
71   //    13 Mar 2019, 19:37 IST
declan rice - cropped
West Ham's Declan Rice

West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been called up to the England squad for this month's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Czech Republic and Montenegro.

The 20-year-old pledged his international future to the Three Lions last month, having played for the Republic of Ireland at youth level and in three senior friendly matches last year.

Rice's impressive form for West Ham in the Premier League this season has now earned him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the first time.

He has played 31 times in all competitions for the Hammers in 2018-19, scoring twice.

James Ward-Prowse was tipped to earn a place following good performances for Southampton, but he has not been included.

Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson keeps his spot, having marked his debut with a goal in last November's 3-0 win over the United States.

England host Czech Republic on March 22 before taking on Montenegro in Podgorica three days later.

 

England squad: Jack Butland, Tom Heaton, Jordan Pickford; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Michael Keane, Harry Maguire, Danny Rose, Luke Shaw, John Stones, James Tarkowski, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker; Ross Barkley, Dele Alli, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Declan Rice; Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Rice already the best English holding midfielder - Pellegrini
RELATED STORY
West Ham star Rice commits international future to England
RELATED STORY
Rice convinced he's ready to play for England after committing to Three Lions
RELATED STORY
Premier League: West Ham Star Declan Rice Will Play For England | Noelle Francisco shares her thoughts
RELATED STORY
Pellegrini: Rice a future captain
RELATED STORY
Rice commits to West Ham until 2024
RELATED STORY
FIFA approves Rice's switch from Republic of Ireland to England
RELATED STORY
FIFA approves Declan Rice switch for Ireland to England
RELATED STORY
How Declan Rice is another Chelsea reject shinning in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Best Central Midfielders This Season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us