×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Robben out until January as Bayern look to avoid serious injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
14 Dec 2018, 18:12 IST
arjen robben - cropped
Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben

Arjen Robben will not play again in 2018 due to concerns about aggravating a thigh injury, Bayern Munich head coach Niko Kovac has confirmed.

Robben, who turns 35 next month, missed the 3-3 Champions League draw with Ajax due to a muscle problem after also sitting out the most recent Bundesliga games against Nurnberg and Werder Bremen.

Kovac says the winger will be rested for Bayern's remaining three league games before their mid-season break in order to help him recover fully.

"He won't play again in this half of the season. The focus is on January 4," Kovac told a news conference.

"The doctors looked at it. It makes no sense for us to go into a major injury."

Bayern are heading into another run of three games in eight days, with Saturday's trip to Hannover followed by games against RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt next week.

Kovac intends to wait until after training on Friday before naming his team.

"We have one day less due to the Wednesday match than if we had played on Tuesday," he said. "We will decide who plays after training. We have to keep in mind that we have three games [in eight days]."

Advertisement

One player who will hope to return is Mats Hummels, who has not started a Bundesliga match since the 3-2 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on November 10.

Kovac suggested the Germany centre-back is striving to win back his place with his efforts in training.

"It's not just him. Mats is a world champion, the others aren't, but the others also have a big name," he said.

"I know what Mats can do. You can rely on him, and others. I feel a special fire from these players in training."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19
Omnisport
NEWS
Robben dismisses Bayern title talk
RELATED STORY
Robben out of Klassiker with knee trouble
RELATED STORY
5 Players Bayern Munich Should Sell Next Summer
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Robben to leave Bayern at end of season
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Bayern Munich have been suffering this season
RELATED STORY
Lewandowski back in Bayern training as Davies joins new...
RELATED STORY
Kovac eyes small steps as Bayern receive fitness boost
RELATED STORY
Capital Punishment; Hertha Berlin continues to frustrate...
RELATED STORY
5 Bayern Munich Players to watch out for in the 2018-19...
RELATED STORY
Coman back in Bayern training but Lewandowski has knee...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Week 15
Tomorrow NUR WOL 01:00 AM Nürnberg vs Wolfsburg
Tomorrow HOF BOR 08:00 PM Hoffenheim vs Borussia M'gladbach
Tomorrow STU HER 08:00 PM Stuttgart vs Hertha BSC
Tomorrow AUG SCH 08:00 PM Augsburg vs Schalke 04
Tomorrow HAN BAY 08:00 PM Hannover 96 vs Bayern München
Tomorrow FOR FRE 08:00 PM Fortuna Düsseldorf vs Freiburg
Tomorrow BOR WER 11:00 PM Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen
16 Dec RB- MAI 08:00 PM RB Leipzig vs Mainz 05
16 Dec EIN BAY 10:30 PM Eintracht Frankfurt vs Bayer Leverkusen
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us