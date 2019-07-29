×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Robertson confident returning stars will lift Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
100   //    29 Jul 2019, 15:06 IST
Andy Robertson - cropped
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson expects Liverpool to rise out of their pre-season rut when stars including Mohamed Salah return to the squad this week.

Liverpool slumped to a third defeat in four friendly matches on Sunday, losing 3-0 to Serie A side Napoli.

Ten players that featured in the Champions League final triumph over Tottenham were involved in Edinburgh but Jurgen Klopp still has several key men to return.

Salah, Alisson and Roberto Firmino will return for a training camp in Evian starting on Monday, as will fit-again pair Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Sadio Mane, who helped Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations final, is due to return after the Community Shield clash against Manchester City.

"The lads coming back, even if they don't play, it gives you a lift when they train and with the way they go about their business," Robertson told his club's website.

"Mo and Bobby are two of our main men and Alisson was magnificent last season. They are huge characters in the changing room as well so that'll be massive for us, and then Sadio will come back the following week. 

"Once we get the whole team back together, and I think Shaq and Naby aren't far off too, they're players that are familiar around the set-up and around the system and that's what we need.

Advertisement

"The quicker we get all of us back together then hopefully the better."

Liverpool play their final pre-season friendly against Ligue 1 outfit Lyon on Wednesday and Robertson warned the Reds not to underestimate the value of a result.

"We need to be a hell of a lot better than we were [against Napoli] and that's what this week coming up is for," he said.

"When the season comes I've got no doubt that we'll be ready, but we can't get in the habit of losing or drawing because then it starts to sink in and you start getting used to it and that's not what we need."

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool will miss 'best left-back' Robertson - Van Dijk
RELATED STORY
I'm just getting started at Liverpool - Robertson
RELATED STORY
Robertson dismisses suggestions Liverpool 'deserve' Champions League
RELATED STORY
Liverpool here to stay – Robertson warns Man City
RELATED STORY
Liverpool did well against Messi – Robertson
RELATED STORY
Liverpool news: James Milner heaps praise on Andy Robertson
RELATED STORY
Klopp's Camp Nou debrief 'changed everything' for Liverpool - Robertson
RELATED STORY
Robertson set for scan following Champions League semi injury
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Can Help Liverpool Lift The Premier League Trophy
RELATED STORY
UEFA Squad of the Season Announced: 6 Liverpool stars selected; 4 players from Netherlands; Messi and Ronaldo included
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow NOM CEL 10:30 PM Nõmme Kalju vs Celtic
31 Jul OLY VIK 12:00 AM Olympiakos Piraeus vs Viktoria Plzeň
31 Jul HJK CRV 09:30 PM HJK vs Crvena Zvezda
31 Jul QAR DUN 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs Dundalk
31 Jul AIK MAR 10:30 PM AIK vs Maribor
31 Jul ROS BAT 10:30 PM Rosenborg vs BATE
31 Jul KOB THE 11:15 PM København vs The New Saints
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us