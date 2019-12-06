Rodgers: High-flying Leicester can compete for Europe's top players

Brendan Rodgers believes Leicester City's stellar results and playing style will begin to attract top European players to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes have won seven straight games in the Premier League to sit second behind leaders Liverpool.

Their only defeats have come away at Manchester United and Liverpool and comparisons have been drawn with Claudio Ranieri's title-winning team of 2015-16.

That side was built on a hard-working cast of unheralded underdogs but Rodgers, appointed in February, expects to soon be competing for more glamorous names.

"We sit outside the so-called bigger clubs but where we sit in the table will make people sit up and take notice," Rodgers said.

"There's also the style in which we play and hopefully that's a marker for players to want to be a part of it.

"Our mission has always been clear, we want to play European football and of course the best players want to play in those competitions.

"I think people can look at ourselves and see how we work and how we play, they will know about the recent history of Leicester. It can be a fantastic club to come and work for. We're playing a style of football where players will improve.

"With the training facility and progress we're making, it's a really exciting prospect."

Rodgers has been linked with a move to managerless Arsenal, but the former Celtic and Liverpool boss quashed speculation earlier this week when he insisted he was "very happy" at Leicester.

The Foxes visit Aston Villa on Sunday.