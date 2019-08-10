×
Rodri starts against West Ham as Man City name Cancelo among substitutes

Omnisport
NEWS
News
79   //    10 Aug 2019, 16:42 IST
Rodri
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri

Manchester City's record signing Rodri has been named to make his Premier League debut as the champions begin their title defence against West Ham.

The Spain international joins Kevin De Bruyne and new captain David Silva in midfield but fellow new arrival Joao Cancelo has to settle for a place on the bench.

Rodri, 23, started the Community Shield triumph over Liverpool and seven members of that team have held their places.

The serious knee injury Leroy Sane suffered last weekend opens the door to Gabriel Jesus, who wins a spot in the XI ahead of Sergio Aguero.

Riyad Mahrez has been cleared to play and replaces Bernardo Silva on the flank opposite to Raheem Sterling.

City left Mahrez out of their Community Shield squad as they had been unable to establish whether he inadvertently ingested a banned substance while on international duty with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations.

West Ham, meanwhile, have included their own record acquisition, striker Sebastien Haller, for Saturday's clash at the London Stadium.

Manuel Pellegrini's men will attempt to reverse a seven-match losing streak against City in all competitions.

 

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester City
