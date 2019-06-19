Rodrygo can follow Vinicius' lead at Real Madrid - Ze Roberto
Former Brazil international Ze Roberto believes Rodrygo Goes has got what it takes to emulate Vinicius Junior at Real Madrid.
Rodrygo was presented as a Los Blancos player at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, a year after the club paid a reported €45million to Santos for him.
Vinicius joined the LaLiga giants at the start of the 2018-19 campaign, becoming a fixture in the first team after the turn of the year before he suffered an ankle injury in March.
Ze Roberto – who had a brief spell with Madrid in 1997 – believes Rodrygo has already shown the attributes needed to be a success in Spain and has backed him to follow Vinicius' lead.
@RodrygoGoes' first Bernabéu GOAL!#WelcomeRodrygo | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/U6jQ0UQfgs— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) June 18, 2019
"Vinicius started his career very well in European football," he told AS.
"He has a lot of personality and I believe that, when he gains more experience, he will become a significant player in the continent.
"Rodrygo has everything to follow these steps. He also started very well at Santos and he seems to have a good head, like Vinicius."
When asked if the pair could become two of the world's best players, Ze Roberto responded: "It is impossible to predict that today. It is better to wait."