×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo and Messi on another planet - Xhaka

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    07 Jun 2019, 03:10 IST
CristianoRonaldo - cropped
Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is "not in this world" according to Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, who feels clear daylight remains between the Portugal and Juventus star, Lionel Messi and the rest of football's prime talents.

Ronaldo scored the 53rd hat-trick of his professional career in stunning style to fire Portugal past Switzerland 3-1 in Porto on Wednesday and into the final of the inaugural Nations League Finals.

Switzerland levelled through a controversial VAR-awarded Ricardo Rodriguez penalty, which cancelled out Ronaldo's blistering 25th-minute free-kick, only for the 34-year-old to leave Estadio do Dragao in raptures with a pair of late strikes - Xhaka coughing up possession for the break that saw him claim the matchball.

"I think we had a very good game. In my opinion we were the better team but the difference is they have Ronaldo," said the Arsenal midfielder, who will now prepare for a third-place match in Guimaraes against England after Netherlands triumphed 3-1 during extra time in Thursday's semi-final.

"It's unbelievable what a player he is. It's not for nothing that he's one of the best players in the world.

"He's special because he knows always where you have to go and to be.

"I think we had him in our hands but, in the end, he scored three times and we lost the game.

"I think we can be proud how we play, against a very good team."

Advertisement

Before the match, Xhaka suggested the challenge facing Ronaldo was perhaps comparable to taking on Real Madrid-bound Eden Hazard, who dazzled as Chelsea ran out 4-1 winners over Arsenal in the Europa League final last week.

But afterwards the 26-year-old conceded his most recent tormentor and Messi reside on a different plane.

Asked whether Ronaldo was the best player in the world, he replied: "One of them. In my opinion you have two of them. They are not in this world.

"Those two are clear of the rest. If you play at 34 on this level you deserve a lot of respect.

"He shows in all the games – international and with Juventus – that he has unbelievable quality.

"It's difficult to stop him and he showed up not in a good moment for us."

Advertisement
GOAT Debate: 3 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is a bigger 'big game player' than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
5 Players Who Will Take Over Messi and Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'Messi is playing on another planet, he sees everything before everyone else', says Everton defender
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: 'I’ve never seen anyone from another planet, but it must be similar to Messi', says former Blaugrana winger
RELATED STORY
4 things Lionel Messi must do to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi News: Argentine sixth in Europe's top dribblers list, Cristiano Ronaldo not in top 10
RELATED STORY
Shaqiri and Xhaka experiences strengthen Switzerland
RELATED STORY
The GOAT Debate: An open letter to the fans of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Cristiano Ronaldo or Leo Messi? It's time we stop comparing and be grateful
RELATED STORY
3 things Ronaldo has achieved that Messi hasn't
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SWE MAL 12:15 AM Sweden vs Malta
Tomorrow AUS SLO 12:15 AM Austria vs Slovenia
Tomorrow NOR POL 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Poland
Tomorrow LAT ISR 12:15 AM Latvia vs Israel
Tomorrow FAR SPA 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Spain
Tomorrow NOR ROM 12:15 AM Norway vs Romania
Tomorrow DEN REP 12:15 AM Denmark vs Republic of Ireland
Tomorrow CRO WAL 06:30 PM Croatia vs Wales
Tomorrow EST NOR 09:30 PM Estonia vs Northern Ireland
International Friendlies 2019
FT PAR HON
1 - 1
 Paraguay vs Honduras
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us