Ronaldo could retire at Juventus, says agent
NEWS
News
18 Dec 2019, 06:16 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo is happy at Juventus and could finish his career with the Serie A giants, according to agent Jorge Mendes.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived at Juve from Real Madrid in July last year and is contracted until 2022.
Despite some speculation over his future, the 34-year-old may retire at Juve, according to Mendes.
"At Juve, he is happy, there is a great coach [Maurizio Sarri]," he told Sky Sport Italia.
"Yes, he could end his career at Juventus. He has signed a contract."
Ronaldo has scored 39 goals in 62 games since arriving at Juve, including 11 in 19 this season.
Juventus visit Sampdoria in Serie A on Wednesday.
Up next #SampJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/15u79L1Aij— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 17, 2019
Advertisement