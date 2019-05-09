×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ronaldo sceptical of Neymar to Real Madrid rumours

Omnisport
NEWS
News
167   //    09 May 2019, 21:40 IST
Neymar - cropped
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar

Brazil legend and former Real Madrid striker Ronaldo does not put any stock in rumours linking Neymar with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Neymar is coming to the end of an injury-hit second season at Paris Saint-Germain and the opening of the transfer window could bring fresh speculation about his long-term plans.

Madrid have been credited with an interest in the Selecao star since his departure from Barcelona in 2017 and are expected to adopt an aggressive recruitment approach under Zinedine Zidane in response to an underwhelming campaign.

Ronaldo played alongside Zidane for Los Blancos and believes his old team-mate has little chance of prising attacker Neymar away from PSG.

“It's been dragging on for many years," Ronaldo said at a promotional event for Santander.

"There are many rumours, but I don't think there's anything concrete with Real Madrid.

"He's an incredible player and anyone would like to have him but, from what I see, he's not on the market."

Madrid's rivals Barcelona crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday as their three-goal first-leg advantage against Liverpool was overturned by a damaging 4-0 defeat at Anfield.

Advertisement

The collapse echoed last season's shock quarter-final exit against Roma and immediately thrust Ernesto Valverde's position into doubt.

Ronaldo defended the Blaugrana boss, suggesting the blame for such failures should be shared more equally.

"Barcelona have a great team, and they have the best player in the world in [Lionel] Messi," he said.

"The other day I heard that when they lose, it's because of Valverde, [Philippe] Coutinho... but not Messi. And when they win, Barcelona win because of Messi.

"It's a tremendous lack of respect to all the players and the coaching staff."

Tags:
Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Advertisement
'Anybody would like to play for Real Madrid'- Neymar Jr. doesn't rule out Los Blancos move
RELATED STORY
Neymar will join Real Madrid if they accept 5 of his demands, Barcelona star reveals he is going to Juventus and more: Transfer Roundup, 28 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Star defender rejects Real Madrid to join Barcelona, Marcelo's €80M replacement found and more LaLiga news: 8 March 2019
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo wants €125 million Real Madrid duo at Juventus, Liverpool superstar tells Messi he wants to join Barcelona and more: Transfer Roundup, 6 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sell Philippe Coutinho to sign German superstar, Real Madrid plotting to sign £155 million superstar instead of Eden Hazard and more: Transfer Roundup, 23 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to fight Manchester United to sign €100 million striker, Barcelona want €90 million superstar to replace Ivan Rakitic and more: Transfer Roundup, 24 February 2019
RELATED STORY
Twitter: Fans of Cristiano Ronaldo mock Real Madrid after 1-0 loss to Barcelona
RELATED STORY
5 players Real Madrid could consider signing this summer
RELATED STORY
Neymar in PSG contract talks, says father
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid to offer €170 million + James Rodriguez for top transfer target, Lionel Messi asks Barcelona to sign striker and more: Transfer Roundup, March 1, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us