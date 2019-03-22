×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rooney credits Guardiola for Sterling development

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    22 Mar 2019, 20:44 IST
Raheem Sterling
Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling

Pep Guardiola deserves credit for the rapid rise of Raheem Sterling, according to former Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney.

Sterling has hit 15 Premier League goals this term, with Manchester City two points behind Liverpool in the race for the Premier League title but with a game in hand.

The England international is reportedly a contender for individual honours, his three goals also helping City reach the Champions League quarter-finals, where they will face Tottenham.

And Rooney feels City boss Guardiola has played a key role in the development of Sterling, who accused the media of fuelling racism in an explosive social media post, becoming a key man for club and country.

"Raheem is a great person," Rooney told talkSPORT." At times he got a lot of stick, which was baffling for us as players as to why that was happening. He will be up for Player of the Year for sure this season, he is doing fantastic.

"You have got to give Pep Guardiola a lot of credit. Raheem has always had the talent and the ability but the one thing he has improved on massively is his knowledge of the game and tactically he is a lot better since working with Pep Guardiola.

"He is doing fantastic so I am really pleased for him."

Sterling is set to feature for England in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier at home to Czech Republic on Friday.

Advertisement

Marcus Rashford misses out due to injury but Rooney feels the United forward is close to the complete package.

"He has got a bit of everything," Rooney added. "He is quick, he is strong. The only thing he could probably work on is his heading.

"He is fantastic. He has got so much ability and it is great to see him doing so well. For Manchester United and England, he has certainly got a bright future."

Sterling and Rashford's progress is being overseen at international level by Gareth Southgate, who led England to the World Cup and Nations League semi-finals last year.

"Gareth has done a fantastic job," continued Rooney. "When I was with England for the USA game, I was watching Gareth and in particular Steve Holland and how they working with players and how they change the tactics.

"Steve Holland deserves a lot of credit because tactically he is very good and him and Gareth work really well together.

"I remember after Euro 2016 saying the future is bright with these players but I didn't expect them to do as well and go as far as they did at the World Cup, which is a great credit to them."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
3 Reasons why even a Manchester United fan can like the current Manchester City side
RELATED STORY
5 ways Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho are tactically different
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer the only candidate for Manchester United job, says Rooney
RELATED STORY
2018 - Best player of the year for each Premier League top six club
RELATED STORY
3 reasons behind Manchester City's dominance this season
RELATED STORY
Sterling delights Guardiola but City boss still wants more
RELATED STORY
How the Premier League became the best league in the world again
RELATED STORY
I admire Sterling – Guardiola
RELATED STORY
5 early contenders for Premier League Young Player Of The Year
RELATED STORY
Golden Boy award winners since 2003: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us