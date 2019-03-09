×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rummenigge confident Bayern will sign James

Omnisport
NEWS
News
197   //    09 Mar 2019, 00:53 IST
James Rodriguez FC Bayern Muenchen v Hertha BSC Bundesliga 22022019
Bayern Munich midfielder James Rodriguez

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has given a clear indication that Bayern Munich plan to exercise their option to buy James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international joined Bayern from Real Madrid on a two-year loan deal in 2017, with the agreement reportedly including a €42million clause to make the move permanent.

James has only started 10 Bundesliga games this season under Niko Kovac, but Bayern chief Rummenigge says he is confident the switch will be completed - and insists everyone at the club is in agreement on the 27-year-old.

"I come out as a fan of James - he has an incredible left foot and, to me, is a world star," Rummenigge told Munchner Abendzeitung.

"We have until June 15 to use the option, so we have plenty of time left. But I have to say that everyone is happy with him and I'm confident that James will be playing at Bayern again next season.

"I'm sure Niko Kovac will be fine with it. He is now very happy with James."

Bayern face Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday before attentions turn towards the Champions League second leg against Liverpool.

Kovac's men are waiting on the fitness of a number of key men, with David Alaba a doubt after missing their final training session on Friday.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
Omnisport
NEWS
James: I'm only thinking about Bayern Munich
RELATED STORY
5 most expensive players ever to be sent out on loan
RELATED STORY
Top 10 celebrity football fans
RELATED STORY
James' future in Bayern's hands – Hoeness
RELATED STORY
Alaba hands Bayern pre-Liverpool injury boost
RELATED STORY
5 clubs that are loved by neutrals
RELATED STORY
5 matches that defined Xabi Alonso’s career
RELATED STORY
Top 10 free transfers of all time
RELATED STORY
Cities with most league titles in Europe's top 5 leagues
RELATED STORY
Bayern Transfer News: Liverpool joins Bayern Munich in a race to sign Bundesliga forward; Arsenal could miss out on James Rodriguez to Premier League rivals and more - January 24, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us