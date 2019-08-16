Rumour Has It: Maguire rejected huge Manchester City deal

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 399 // 16 Aug 2019, 11:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire

Manchester United were made to wait but they got their man in Harry Maguire, who left Leicester City in an £80million deal.

The focus on the huge fee was then eased by the defender's excellent debut in a 4-0 win over Chelsea.

And United fans will be even more delighted to read reports Maguire turned down their city rivals and a massive contract offer in order to head to Old Trafford.

TOP STORY – CITY OFFERED MAGUIRE CONTRACT WORTH £70M

The Premier League transfer window has closed but the talk does not stop.

According to the Daily Star, England defender Maguire was offered £278,000 per week by City – worth £70m over five years – but opted instead to sign for United.

The deal would have made the former Leicester man the best paid defender in world football, whereas his contract at Old Trafford is said to be worth almost £100,000 less per week.

Maguire reportedly rejected the deal because he had already decided to join United – news that will only further endear him to Red Devils supporters.

Advertisement

ROUND-UP

- United may not have needed to match City's Maguire offer, but the Daily Mail report Alexis Sanchez is on £560,000 per week, having opted for the red half of Manchester. These wages explain just why United have not been able to get rid of the Chilean in this transfer window. Neither Juventus, Inter nor Napoli can afford Sanchez.

- Meanwhile, details continue to emerge from Barcelona's meeting with Paris Saint-Germain regarding Neymar. According to Le Parisien, Arturo Vidal formed part of the Blaugrana's offer - but PSG were not impressed by a package including the former Bayern Munich man, Philippe Coutinho and less than €60m.

PSG : le Barça a aussi tenté d’inclure Vidal dans la transaction Neymar https://t.co/lK6ubI60oi — Le Parisien - Sports (@LeParisienSport) August 15, 2019

- Keylor Navas has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Real Madrid, yet it appears he will remain at the Santiago Bernabeu again. Marca report PSG were among those interested, but failure to match his wage demands, along with the goalkeeper's relationship with Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, contributed to him staying put once more.

- While some of Europe's top clubs could yet make late moves, it appears Nice will be one of the busier outfits. L'Equipe believe they are looking to bring in both Jean-Kevin Augustin from RB Leipzig and Adam Ounas from Napoli. The former would cost €20m, while the latter deal would be a loan with an option for the same amount.