Rumour Has It: PSG keep reducing Neymar asking price in boost for Barcelona

Omnisport
NEWS
News
472   //    30 Jun 2019, 13:04 IST
neymar-cropped
PSG's Neymar

Neymar's return to Barcelona may be getting closer as Paris Saint-Germain seemingly accept the star is set to leave.

Neymar, 27, is heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou, two years after his world-record €222million move to PSG.

PSG reportedly set an asking price of €300m for Neymar, but that has apparently continued to reduce, increasing the chances of the Brazil star heading back to Barcelona.

 

TOP STORY – PSG'S ASKING PRICE FOR NEYMAR KEEPS DROPPING

From €300m to €222m to €130m plus two Barcelona players?

Le Parisien report PSG would be willing to accept the latter offer for Neymar as they continue to soften their demands.

The report says PSG would settle for somewhere between €130m and €150m plus two players, with Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti all talked about.

ROUND-UP

- Real Madrid have apparently opted not to pursue Neymar due to some interest in Kylian Mbappe. In some good news for the LaLiga giants, Marca report Mbappe is not working on a new deal with PSG. Still, the superstar forward is contracted at Parc des Princes until 2022.

- Paul Pogba wants out of Old Trafford. The Sun report the midfielder, a reported target for Real Madrid and Juventus, will make a plea to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to let him leave Manchester United.

- Perhaps Christian Eriksen's move from Tottenham to Real Madrid will become a reality. Marca report Spurs chairman Daniel Levy called Madrid director general Jose Angel Sanchez to offer the midfielder, who is out of contract next year.

- Real Madrid still seem to want Liverpool star Sadio Mane. The Express reports Madrid are set to offer Marco Asensio to the European champions to secure a deal for star attacker Mane.

- Manchester United have slowly strengthened their squad this close season and there is apparently more to come. The Sun report United are set to bid for Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn, who will cost £50million. The newspaper also reports United are not giving up on Antoine Griezmann despite the Atletico Madrid star apparently being set for Barcelona.

- PSG might be likely to miss out on Ajax star Matthijs de Ligt to Juventus, but they have other plans. La Gazzetta dello Sport report PSG have spoken to Leonardo Bonucci's agent about a possible move from Turin to Paris.

