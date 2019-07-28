×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Rumour Has It: Real Madrid ready to make £150m Pogba bid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
600   //    28 Jul 2019, 13:02 IST
Paul Pogba - cropped
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

With Gareth Bale seemingly on his way out of the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid are ready to launch a fresh bid for Paul Pogba.

Bale is expected to join Chinese Super League (CSL) club Jiangsu Suning and, with the attacker's wages off the books, Madrid are again turning their attention to Manchester United star Pogba.

It has been a mixed pre-season for the LaLiga giants, but perhaps that could change if they land the man they have long been linked with.

 

TOP STORY – REAL MADRID PREPARE £150M POGBA BID

Real Madrid will make a €166.6million (£150m) bid for Manchester United star Pogba, according to The Sun.

Madrid have rebuilt in the close season with the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy, but Zinedine Zidane reportedly wants Pogba to increase his midfield options.

The France international would immediately add dynamism to a Madrid side that has been accused of being one-paced in recent years.

Advertisement

ROUND-UP

- Romelu Lukaku seems to be inching closer to a Manchester United exit. Linked with a move to Inter, the striker has asked the Premier League club to lower their £80m valuation, according to The Sun. However, Juventus are also apparently in the race. Sky Sports News say Juve will offer Paulo Dybala as part of a deal for the Belgium international, while the Daily Mail report United want Douglas Costa.

- Nicolas Pepe is set for a big-money move from Lille, and it seems Arsenal are close to winning the race for the forward. Arsenal have agreed a £72m (€80m) deal with Lille, according to The Sun. But the report says they still face plenty of competition to sign Pepe amid interest from five other clubs – Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Napoli, Inter and Atletico Madrid.

- With the dominoes finally starting to fall, Manchester United have reached an agreement with Sporting CP for Bruno Fernandes, according to Sport. United will pay £63m (€70m) for the Portugal midfielder.

- Arsenal appear on track to strengthen further. They are increasingly confident of signing Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, according to Sky Sports News.

- Everton are continually linked with a move for a forward and they are in talks to sign Juventus striker Moise Kean, Sky Sports News say. The Serie A champions want £36m (€40m) for the teenager, along with a buy-back clause in the deal.

- Radja Nainggolan is unwanted at Inter, but the midfielder apparently wants to stay in Europe. According to Corriere dello Sport, Turkish giants Galatasaray are interested in the Belgian, but only on loan.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Arsenal Manchester United Real Madrid CF Football
Advertisement
Rumour Has It: Juventus to offer three players in move for Pogba
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid not giving up on Pogba, Coutinho agrees PSG deal
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Real Madrid feel Pogba would reject Juventus return
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Atletico poised to bid for Eriksen
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Juve offer Dybala for Pogba, Chelsea poised to announce Lampard
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Bale on brink of Jiangsu Suning move
RELATED STORY
Arsenal agree £72 million deal for Pepe, Manchester United and Juventus to pull off stunning swap deal, Real Madrid confident of signing Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup, 27 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: United to make Maguire third-highest-paid player... but where is Pogba?
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Man United reject Neymar-Pogba swap with PSG
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Bayern offer Bale escape from Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us