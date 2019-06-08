Rumour Has It: Sarri set to sign Juve deal as Man United bid for Koulibaly

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 485 // 08 Jun 2019, 12:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Juventus are closing in on Massimiliano Allegri's successor.

According to the Guardian, Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is poised to sign a contract with the Serie A champions.

Former Napoli head coach Sarri has been linked with a return to Italy after just one season in charge at Stamford Bridge.

TOP STORY – TURIN BECKONS FOR SARRI

Look away Napoli fans… Sarri is set to sign a three-year contract to become Juventus coach.

Sarri spent three years in charge of Italian rivals Napoli before replacing Antonio Conte at Chelsea in 2018-19.

Exclusive: Maurizio Sarri to sign three-year deal with Juventus next week | @FabrizioRomano

@https://www.theguardian.com/football/2019/jun/07/maurizio-sarri-to-sign-three-year-deal-with-juventus-next-week?CMP=share_btn_tw — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) June 7, 2019

However, the lure of Juve and a return to Italy has seemingly proved too strong for Sarri after Europa League success with Chelsea.

Advertisement

The 60-year-old has reportedly been granted a release and is free to leave the Premier League.

ROUND-UP

- With the future of Ajax captain and in-demand centre-back Matthijs de Ligt up in the air amid links to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United have reportedly turned to Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly. One of their initial defensive targets as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to bolster United's defence, Corriere dello Sport claim the Red Devils have offered €95million for the Senegal international.

- The end is near for Mauro Icardi at Inter. Despite wanting to remain in Milan, where he was stripped of the captaincy by former boss Luciano Spalletti in 2018-19, Icardi is not in Antonio Conte's plans, according to Sky Sport Italia. Inter are believed to be trying to force the Argentina striker to leave as they near a €13m deal for Roma's Edin Dzeko, a fee reported by Calciomercato.com. Radja Nainggolan could also be on the chopping block, with SportItalia claiming the Belgian midfielder could return to Roma after just one season.

Tomorrow's back page: Real Madrid want to use Gareth Bale as a sweetener to land Paul Pogba#tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/UxamGmtNKZ pic.twitter.com/3Mjt8WwQof — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) June 7, 2019

- Eden Hazard in at Real Madrid and Paul Pogba to follow? According to the Mirror, Zinedine Zidane is ready to offer Gareth Bale to Manchester United to persuade the Premier League side to sell Pogba to the Spanish giants.

- Tottenham are preparing for a busy transfer window as they try to keep hold of manager Mauricio Pochettino following a remarkable run to the Champions League final. And if they are unable to sign Celta Vigo star Giovani Lo Celso, the Mirror reports Spurs could turn to Sporting CP sensation Bruno Fernandes.