×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Salah seeks silverware over solo success

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    01 Dec 2018, 17:22 IST
MohamedSalahCropped
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah wants silverware more than any personal accolades as Liverpool seek success on multiple fronts.

The Egypt international was imperious in a 44-goal 2017-18 season that nonetheless ended without any trophies for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool – beaten Champions League finalists and fourth-placed finishers in the Premier League last season – host Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday, where Salah can reach a personal milestone.

He needs a double to break Liverpool's record for most goals scored in a player's first 50 league games for the club, but such landmarks are secondary to his desire to add titles to his CV.

"My target last season was not only to break the [goalscoring] record but also to win something with the club," Salah told Sky Sports, with Liverpool trophy-less since 2012.

"We were very close in the Champions League final but this is football, we have to accept the result.

"This time also I can't say my individual one but my target now is to win something for the club.

"This would be huge for us as a team and as players.

"It's also a dream for the city and for the fans. I think this season we are going to do something."

Klopp's side are unbeaten in the league this season, but are precariously position in their Champions League group, needing a win from their final game against Napoli to ensure progression.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Klopp dismissive of Aguirre's comments on Salah leaving...
RELATED STORY
10 things you did not know about Mohamed Salah
RELATED STORY
5 world-class players who failed to win any silverware in...
RELATED STORY
Salah trains like a madman – Gervinho
RELATED STORY
Liverpool trio Keita, Mane and Salah on CAF shortlist for...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Everton: 3 key battles which could decide...
RELATED STORY
How do Mane, Firmino and Salah compare to Europe's best...
RELATED STORY
Watford 0-3 Liverpool: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Top 5 active Premier League players with the most...
RELATED STORY
Mo magic: Salah shakes off rust as Liverpool make flying...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us