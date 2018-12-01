Salah seeks silverware over solo success

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 33 // 01 Dec 2018, 17:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah wants silverware more than any personal accolades as Liverpool seek success on multiple fronts.

The Egypt international was imperious in a 44-goal 2017-18 season that nonetheless ended without any trophies for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool – beaten Champions League finalists and fourth-placed finishers in the Premier League last season – host Merseyside rivals Everton on Sunday, where Salah can reach a personal milestone.

He needs a double to break Liverpool's record for most goals scored in a player's first 50 league games for the club, but such landmarks are secondary to his desire to add titles to his CV.

"My target last season was not only to break the [goalscoring] record but also to win something with the club," Salah told Sky Sports, with Liverpool trophy-less since 2012.

"We were very close in the Champions League final but this is football, we have to accept the result.

39 - Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's highest Premier League goalscorer under Jurgen Klopp, despite playing in just 41% of their games since the German arrived (49/119). Remarkable. #WATLIV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) 24 November 2018

"This time also I can't say my individual one but my target now is to win something for the club.

"This would be huge for us as a team and as players.

"It's also a dream for the city and for the fans. I think this season we are going to do something."

Klopp's side are unbeaten in the league this season, but are precariously position in their Champions League group, needing a win from their final game against Napoli to ensure progression.