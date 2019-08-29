Sanchez seemingly bids Man United farewell ahead of Inter switch

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez has wished Manchester United good luck for the 2019-20 season ahead of completing an expected move to Inter.

Sanchez flew to Milan this week for a medical and an announcement for his season-long loan deal is thought to be imminent.

Inter are reportedly not paying a loan fee to United, though the Nerazzurri will contribute towards the forward's wages.

"Good luck boys for the rest of the season," Sanchez posted on Instagram alongside two photographs of him with United team-mates.

Sanchez struggled to make an impact at United after joining from Arsenal in January 2018 and fell out of favour under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He only scored three Premier League goals for the club and has been allowed to depart despite United's lack of attacking options.

Solskjaer will only have Marcus Rashford and teenager Mason Greenwood available to face Southampton at the weekend as Anthony Martial is injured.

Sanchez will reunite with another former United forward Romelu Lukaku at Inter, who scored on his Serie A debut for against Lecce in a 4-0 win.