×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sancho will be at Dortmund next season, insists Zorc

Omnisport
NEWS
News
86   //    13 Mar 2019, 18:40 IST
jadon sancho - cropped
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho

Borussia Dortmund will not sell Jadon Sancho before next season, sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted.

England international Sancho has enjoyed a stunning season at Signal Iduna Park, with eight goals and 10 assists in 25 Bundesliga appearances.

The 18-year-old's form has seen him linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, who are reportedly considering a bid of up to £100million to bring him back to the Premier League.

However, Zorc says the former Manchester City youngster will not be going anywhere.

"I'm far from putting a price tag on Jadon, but I would say that, even for the biggest club in the world, it would be hard to get his transfer through right now," he told Sport Bild.

"Jadon will play at Dortmund next season. We're definitely planning with him."

Zorc also intends to open contract talks with midfielder Mario Gotze, whose deal expires at the end of next season.

Gotze has established himself as an important member of Lucien Favre's squad, having battled back to full fitness following a metabolic issue.

Advertisement

"We'll find the right time to talk to him about it," Zorc said of a possible Gotze extension.

"His development this season has been really good. Mario was handicapped for a long time due to his metabolic problems and we gave him the time to come back."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Manchester United
Omnisport
NEWS
Sancho going nowhere, says Dortmund director Zorc
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United and PSG in £100 million battle for Bundesliga star
RELATED STORY
Player Analysis - Jadon Sancho, England's brightest prospect
RELATED STORY
Dortmund suspect torn muscle for Alcacer
RELATED STORY
Reus out of Dortmund v Hoffenheim as Favre is laid low
RELATED STORY
Zorc 'relieved' Dembele also showing indiscipline at Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund's youthful exuberance is taking over Germany and Europe
RELATED STORY
Favre wants more from 'up and down' Sancho
RELATED STORY
Schalke v Borussia Dortmund: Sancho, Harit, Pulisic and the Revierderby's other young stars
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United need to make Jadon Sancho their number 1 transfer target
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us