Sane must make mind up before Bayern bid - Rummenigge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
68   //    05 Jun 2019, 13:06 IST
Leroy Sane - cropped
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane must decide he wants to join Bayern Munich before a bid can be submitted to Manchester City, according to the Bundesliga club's chairman.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says the German champions are ready to negotiate with their Premier League counterparts as soon as winger Sane makes up his mind on where to play next season.

The 23-year-old's future at the Etihad Stadium hangs in the balance, with stalled contract discussions disrupting Pep Guardiola's attempts to keep him.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness last week claimed a deal is unlikely because of the "insane" sums City are demanding, but Rummenigge insists the power rests with the player.

"We have not made an offer for Leroy Sane. It's not that far along yet," Rummenigge told Sport Bild.

"First the player has to decide whether he can imagine coming to Bayern.

"If that's the case, then we will negotiate with Manchester City.

"The player is the most important factor. Apparently, Leroy has not yet decided. [Sporting director] Hasan Salihamidzic is leading the talks for us.

"I think he is an exciting player."

Sane joined City from Schalke in 2016 and has two seasons left to run on his contract.

The attacker has scored 10 goals in each of the past two Premier League campaigns, helping the club and former Bayern boss Guardiola to consecutive titles.

