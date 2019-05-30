×
Sarri discusses Juventus links amid Chelsea uncertainty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
178   //    30 May 2019, 06:24 IST
MaurizioSarri - Cropped
Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri is unsure about his future as the Chelsea head coach discussed links to Serie A champions Juventus.

Sarri claimed his first piece of major silverware on Wednesday, guiding Chelsea to a 4-1 win over Arsenal in the Europa League final.

The Italian arrived at Stamford Bridge on a three-year deal in July 2018, but has been heavily linked with the vacant post at Juve.

Sarri discussed the links and played down suggestions a move to Turin would upset fans of his former club Napoli.

"Juve? In the last 20 days, I was sure to move to Roma, then to Milan and now Juventus," he told Sky Sport.

"As long as you read the newspapers, it has no effect. Napoli fans don't want me to join them? The fans know the love I feel for them.

"They will always have my respect but professionalism can make you take other paths but the relationship will never change."

Despite being under pressure earlier in the season, Sarri claimed the Europa League and also led Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Sarri said he was unsure about his future, but added he was set for talks with Chelsea.

"I do not know if I will leave, otherwise I think it is time to celebrate and we will draw the sum of the season," he said.

"I will ask the management to improve something and I will listen to them, what they ask to improve. I have a two-year contract."

Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Contact Us