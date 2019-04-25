×
Sarri fined £8,000 after admitting misconduct charge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    25 Apr 2019, 21:54 IST
Maurizio Sarri - cropped
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after admitting a Football Association (FA) charge of misconduct.

Sarri was sent from the dugout for his reaction to a fracas involving Chelsea and Burnley players in the 94th minute of the 2-2 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

"Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after he admitted a misconduct charge from The FA and accepted the standard penalty," the FA said in a statement on Thursday.

Sarri did not conduct his post-match media duties after apparently being left incensed by the decision to send him off, which assistant Gianfranco Zola later described as a misunderstanding.

Zola also stated the former Napoli head coach had been offended by comments made by members of Burnley's coaching staff and was also frustrated by the Clarets' alleged time-wasting.

Reports later emerged suggesting Sarri had been the target of a discriminatory insult by someone from the Burnley dugout.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
