Sarri: Juventus can improve after Inter win

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 26 // 07 Oct 2019, 03:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri

Maurizio Sarri expressed his pleasure with the way Juventus' players have adapted to his style of play but demanded even more following Sunday's 2-1 victory against Serie A rivals Inter.

Juve made it five consecutive wins and claimed their biggest result yet under head coach Sarri after triumphing in the Derby d'Italia to snap Inter's perfect start to the season.

Lautaro Martinez equalised from the penalty spot at San Siro after Paulo Dybala had justified his selection by firing the visitors into a fourth-minute lead, but Gonzalo Higuain came off the bench to snatch a vital victory for Juve 10 minutes from time.

However, Sarri played down the significance of the victory early in the season – which saw Juve leapfrog Inter atop the table – and said there is still more to come from his players.

Gonzalo Higuaín, everyone ...



Comes off bench to win Derby d'Italia

Sends Juventus of Serie A

Two goals in two games#UCL pic.twitter.com/pMgZZCIFDb — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) October 6, 2019

"I feel we can still improve a great deal more. It's a gradual process," he told Sky Sport Italia. "The team has strong individuals and so much strength in depth. It means at the moment we can get results, even if we are not playing at 100 per cent.

"Overtaking at the top means little right now. The most significant element is that we played well, with character and determination against a side that had won every game so far.

"We started well and had the right approach in a fiery atmosphere, so that's a good sign."

THAT feeling when you win the Derby d'Italia!



Settled down yet, Bianconeri? #InterJuve pic.twitter.com/G02IXgFZcI — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 6, 2019

Advertisement

Matthijs de Ligt gave away the penalty for Inter's equaliser in the top-of-the-table showdown – the young Juve defender blocking Nicolo Barella's cross with a raised arm.

Sarri accepted De Ligt has struggled at times since arriving from Dutch champions Ajax during the close season, not helped by a long-term injury sustained by Giorgio Chiellini in the opening month of the campaign.

"De Ligt doesn't speak Italian well yet, but he is adapting very quickly to our style of football, our type of defending and has enormous potential, but he is still adapting and that brings difficulties," he said.

"Giorgio Chiellini's injury forced us to rush the introduction of this lad and a more gradual process would probably have helped him."