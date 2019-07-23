×
Sarri maps out multiple roles for Dybala at Juventus

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23 Jul 2019, 17:44 IST
paulo dybala - cropped
Juventus forward Paulo Dybala

Maurizio Sarri insists he has several ways of incorporating Paulo Dybala into his plans at Juventus amid speculation about the player's future.

Manchester United have been linked with an approach for the Argentina international, who struggled for form under Massimiliano Allegri last season.

Dybala scored just five Serie A goals, his worst return for the club, while struggling to nail down a consistent role following Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

There have been questions about how he will fit into Sarri's system, and whether Gonzalo Higuain's return could prompt a departure, but the new Bianconeri boss has ideas in mind for Dybala.

"He could easily play in the false nine role," Sarri said.

"We could also find different solutions. He could play as a midfielder, or as a trequartista [playmaker] behind two strikers."

The Argentine forward is not part of Juve's pre-season tour of Asia as he takes a break after playing in the Copa America.

Sarri took charge of the Serie A champions for the first time on Sunday and suffered a late 3-2 loss to Tottenham in the International Champions Cup.

Bouncing back could prove difficult in a Derby d'Italia date with Inter in Nanjing, although the ex-Chelsea and Napoli boss tempered expectations for a feisty encounter.

"Juventus against Inter is a game like no other," he said. "But you will see two teams facing each other that will not be able to express themselves at their best, because of the physical conditions and given the humidity.

"We'll try to carry on in the same manner as our initial comeback against Spurs.

"I don't expect a big difference to that of the first game."

Manchester United
