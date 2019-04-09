Schmidt named new Augsburg coach as Baum and Lehmann are sacked

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 13 // 09 Apr 2019, 20:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jens Lehmann (L) and Manuel Baum, formerly at Augsburg

Augsburg have named Martin Schmidt as their new head coach after sacking predecessor Manuel Baum, assistant coach Jens Lehmann and technical director Stephan Schwarz.

The Bundesliga club have taken drastic action after Sunday's 4-0 home defeat to Hoffenheim left them 15th in the table, just four points above the relegation play-off spot.

"Over the last few weeks and months, we have done everything to take control of our difficult situation together," the club's managing director Stefan Reuter said in a statement.

"We have decided to make a clean cut at the current time in order to set course for a successful sporting end to the season, and for the future of FC Augsburg."

Former Arsenal and Germany goalkeeper Lehmann was appointed by Baum in January, but the pair oversaw just three league wins during their time in charge.

Schmidt takes on his first role since leaving Wolfsburg in February 2018.

FC Augsburg part ways with head coach Manuel #Baum, assistant coach Jens #Lehmann and technical director Stephan Schwarz.



Martin #Schmidt will take over the role of head coach.#FCA pic.twitter.com/I9hYKY8p1f — FC Augsburg English (@FCA_World) April 9, 2019

Advertisement