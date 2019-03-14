×
Scholes leaves Oldham after a month

Omnisport
NEWS
News
85   //    14 Mar 2019, 22:53 IST
Paul Scholes
Oldham boss Paul Scholes

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Scholes has reportedly resigned as manager of Oldham Athletic after only a month in charge.

Scholes departed the League Two club on Thursday having overseen seven games, winning only one.

He did not attend Oldham's scheduled news conference ahead of Saturday's home game with Tranmere Rovers due to what the club described as a "prior engagement".

But Scholes is believed to have stepped down from his post, hinting at communication problems with the club's board.

"It is with great regret that I have decided to leave the club with immediate effect," he said in a statement given to the BBC.

"I hoped to at the very least, see out my initial term of 18 months as the manager of a club I've supported all my life.

"The fans, players, my friends and family all knew how proud and excited I was to take this role.

"In the short period since I took on the role it unfortunately became clear that I would not be able to operate as I intended and was led to believe prior to taking on the role.

"I wish the fans, the players and the staff - who have been tremendous - all the best for the rest of the season and will continue to watch and support the club as a fan."

Oldham are 14th in League Two having lost three of their past five games under Scholes.

