Sheffield United 1 West Brom 2: Baggies comeback boosts automatic promotion push

15 Dec 2018

West Brom's Kieran Gibbs.

Kieran Gibbs scored the winner as West Brom came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 and move within three points of the Championship's automatic promotion places.

The Baggies fell behind early on as David McGoldrick put the Blades ahead in the 12th minute. However, Gareth Barry levelled in the 41st minute and Kieran Gibbs completed the turnaround with 14 to play to make it six games unbeaten for West Brom.

Mark Duffy slid McGoldrick in to slot home the opener and United will have felt aggrieved not to have had a man advantage and a penalty after the referee failed to spot Ahmed Hegazi elbowing Billy Sharp five minutes before half-time.

The mood among the home fans at Bramall Lane worsened a minute later as Harvey Barnes' pull back eventually found its way to Barry, who produced an emphatic finish.

West Brom constantly posed a threat on the counter and Barnes was denied by Dean Henderson after one such break.

Yet the instrumental Barnes made a big impact as Gibbs sealed the points. He collected Matt Phillips' right-wing cross and found Gibbs with a superb backheel, the former Arsenal defender powering in to put Darren Moore's men third, three points behind second-placed Leeds United, who visit Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, and two ahead of the Blades as they drop to fourth.