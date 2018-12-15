×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Sheffield United 1 West Brom 2: Baggies comeback boosts automatic promotion push

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    15 Dec 2018, 03:43 IST
gibbs - CROPPED
West Brom's Kieran Gibbs.

Kieran Gibbs scored the winner as West Brom came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 and move within three points of the Championship's automatic promotion places.

The Baggies fell behind early on as David McGoldrick put the Blades ahead in the 12th minute. However, Gareth Barry levelled in the 41st minute and Kieran Gibbs completed the turnaround with 14 to play to make it six games unbeaten for West Brom.

Mark Duffy slid McGoldrick in to slot home the opener and United will have felt aggrieved not to have had a man advantage and a penalty after the referee failed to spot Ahmed Hegazi elbowing Billy Sharp five minutes before half-time.

The mood among the home fans at Bramall Lane worsened a minute later as Harvey Barnes' pull back eventually found its way to Barry, who produced an emphatic finish.

West Brom constantly posed a threat on the counter and Barnes was denied by Dean Henderson after one such break.

Yet the instrumental Barnes made a big impact as Gibbs sealed the points. He collected Matt Phillips' right-wing cross and found Gibbs with a superb backheel, the former Arsenal defender powering in to put Darren Moore's men third, three points behind second-placed Leeds United, who visit Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, and two ahead of the Blades as they drop to fourth.

Omnisport
NEWS
Championship leaders West Brom sign Sako
RELATED STORY
West Brom 4 Leeds United 1: Baggies run riot
RELATED STORY
Reading 0 Sheffield United 2: Late goals boost Blades
RELATED STORY
Manchester United 0-1 West Brom: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
West Brom 2 Aston Villa 2: Controversial Rodriguez goal...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: West Brom thumped, Leeds back on top
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Reach and Barnes light up...
RELATED STORY
West Brom 1 Brentford 1: MacLeod's late header earns Bees...
RELATED STORY
Championship Review: Baggies beat Stoke as Villa ship four
RELATED STORY
Bristol City 1 Sheffield Wednesday 2: Joao brace sends...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us