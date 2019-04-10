×
Sissoko hails 'unbelievable' Lloris after Aguero penalty save

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    10 Apr 2019, 04:34 IST
moussa sissoko hugo lloris - cropped
Moussa Sissoko (L) with Hugo Lloris

Moussa Sissoko described Hugo Lloris as an "unbelievable" goalkeeper after his penalty save helped Tottenham to a 1-0 win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

Spurs will take a narrow lead to the Etihad Stadium after Son Heung-min's second-half strike secured a victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

Sergio Aguero had the chance to open the scoring from the spot after only 13 minutes, but Lloris repelled the City striker's effort with a save to his left.

Sissoko was full of praise for his captain, who was at fault for Liverpool's last-minute winner in the Premier League on March 31, when he palmed Mohamed Salah's header off Toby Alderweireld and into the net.

"Hugo is an unbelievable keeper and he shows it every week," Sissoko told Spurs TV. "We are very lucky to have him with us, so hopefully he can keep going in that way until the end of the season."

Sissoko thinks Spurs wanted the result more than City, as they became the first team to beat Pep Guardiola's side in any competition since Newcastle United on January 29.

When asked what the secret to their winning performance was, the midfielder replied: "I think our desire.

"We work as a team from the beginning to the end and Hugo kept us in the game with this big save. I think we can all be happy about the performance and we need to keep going.

"We are very happy about the performance. We knew it would be a tough game. City are one of the best teams in the world.

"But we were playing at home, in front of our fans, in this amazing stadium, so we knew we could do it. It was a very tough game, but we won."

