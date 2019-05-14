×
Skomina to referee Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool

Omnisport
NEWS
News
983   //    14 May 2019, 18:30 IST
Damir Skomina
2019 Champions League final referee Damir Skomina

Damir Skomina has been appointed as the referee for the Champions League final between Tottenham and Liverpool, UEFA has confirmed.

Slovenian official Skomina has been an international referee since 2002 but will referee the Champions League final for the first time in Madrid on June 1.

It means he will complete the full set of UEFA club competitions having refereed the Europa League final in 2017 and 2012's UEFA Super Cup.

Compatriots Jure Praprotnik and Robert Vukan will act as Skomina's assistants with Spain's Antonio Mateu Lahoz the fourth official, while the VAR lead will be Danny Makkelie.

Skomina has taken charge of four Champions League matches this season including the group-stage decider between Liverpool and Napoli last December.

He was also the official for Manchester United's remarkable last-16 comeback away to Paris Saint-Germain, when Marcus Rashford converted a controversial late penalty awarded by VAR after a handball.

Earlier this week, UEFA announced Gianluca Rocchi of Italy will take charge of the Europa League final between Chelsea and Arsenal in Baku on May 29.

Rocchi has previously officiated at the UEFA Super Cup but this will be the first time he has been given the whistle for a Europa League final.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Liverpool Football
