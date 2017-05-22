Soccer - Coach Schmidt leaves Mainz

BERLIN (Reuters) - Mainz 05 parted ways with coach Martin Schmidt on Monday after the Bundesliga club struggled throughout the season and were only safe from relegation on the penultimate matchday.

Mainz said it was a mutual decision with the club seeing no potential for working past Schmidt's contract which ran to 2018.

The 50-year-old Swiss took over in February, 2015.

"The mutual termination of our collaboration comes after a very open and honest discussion with Martin Schmidt," sports director Rouven Schroeder said.

"The joint decision is the consequence of the analysis of the past season and the lack of perspective to work together past the contract end in 2018."

"We need after this difficult season a new impulse and a mid-term development perspective."

Mainz lost to Cologne 2-0 in the final game of the season and finished in 15th place, level on points with VfL Wolfsburg who are going into a relegation playoff.

