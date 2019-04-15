×
Solskjaer targets treble repeat with Manchester United

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    15 Apr 2019, 17:00 IST
solskjaer-cropped
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United are capable of delivering another memorable treble-winning campaign under his leadership.  

The Norwegian famously scored a last-gasp winner against Bayern Munich in the 1999 Champions League final at Camp Nou to complete one of the most remarkable achievements in English football history.

That 2-1 victory over the Bavarian giants followed an FA Cup final win over Newcastle United and a pulsating Premier League title race, which saw United pip Arsenal after a last-day win over Tottenham.

Solskjaer was appointed as United's permanent manager last month after overseeing a stunning transformation in an interim role following the departure of Jose Mourinho, and he has seen enough to suggest the club has what it takes to rekindle the magic of 20 years ago.

When asked if they can ever win a treble again, Solskjaer told ESPN FC: "I think we've got to set that standard. We can do it one day.

"It's going to be more and more difficult. Football has changed and there are more and more clubs with more and more money. In England, it's hard to get a top-six place.

"Then you've got Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus. It will be difficult, but you can never say impossible."

Solskjaer returns to the scene of his most famous goal on Tuesday with his side looking to overturn a 1-0 first-leg defeat to Barcelona in their Champions League quarter-final.

While admitting it will be an emotional experience to return to Camp Nou in charge of United, he insists he will not let the occasion detract from what his side need to do.

"I don't believe in fate, but I do believe that you get what you deserve," he said. "Sometimes things are meant to be if you really go for it.

"I'm not the type to think: 'This makes me proud.' I will feel the butterflies and I will be excited. I cannot wait to get going because it's the biggest stage.

"It's against the best club of the last 10 or 15 years. Since [Pep] Guardiola took over they have been absolutely brilliant."

