×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Solskjaer warns of centre-back cull if Man United sign Maguire

Omnisport
NEWS
News
248   //    16 Jul 2019, 11:20 IST
HarryMaguire-cropped
Leicester City and England international Harry Maguire

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United will have to reduce their centre-back options if they prise Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

United have been linked with Maguire throughout the off-season, reports claiming the Red Devils are close to agreeing a world-record fee for a defender.

Solskjaer has an array of options in the centre-back area, with Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe all on tour in Australia.

When asked about his stockpile of defenders, Solskjaer told reporters in Perth on Tuesday: "Of course, there's a limit of players.

"Whoever performs will be part of the team and whoever doesn't has a fight to get back in.

"There's been loads of speculation but I can't really say anything. We'll work to find a relationship with the ones we've got."

Tuanzebe, 21, is back with United following an impressive loan spell at Aston Villa, who he helped secure promotion to the Premier League last season.

Solskjaer, who confirmed Fred, Matteo Darmian and Dean Henderson will join the squad for the next part of their pre-season tour in Singapore, added: "Axel has got a great chance of staying here and playing. He had a great season last year.

Advertisement

"It was a stop-start season with injuries, but he's really proven that he is capable of playing at that level, he got promoted with Villa and he's come back very strong, focused.

"He did well in the first game here, so he's one of the young, exciting players that I can't wait to see more."

United will face rivals Leeds United in Perth on Wednesday following their 2-0 win over Perth Glory on Saturday.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Rumour Has It: Man United desperate to sign Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United preparing £80m bid to sign Harry Maguire, Wan-Bissaka reveals why he joined United, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 14, 2019
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Man United agree world-record £80m deal for Maguire
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Harry Maguire wants Leicester City exit
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix urged to join Manchester United ahead of City, Solskjaer advised to sign £110m Premier League duo and more Manchester United Transfer News: June 8, 2019
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer warns of no quick-fix for Man United in transfer market
RELATED STORY
Matthijs de Ligt sets two demands to complete move to Manchester United, Treble hero wants Solskjaer to sign £90m centre-back and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 29, 2019
RELATED STORY
Man United need to find a new Robson, claims Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Surprise Man Utd Signings
RELATED STORY
Manchester United place £70m bid for Harry Maguire, Red Devils agree personal terms with Bruno Fernandes and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 2, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Intercontinental Cup 2019
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us