Solskjaer warns of no quick-fix for Man United in transfer market

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warned Manchester United's rebuild is a long-term project, while insisting he will only sign players who fit the club's DNA.

United are expected to be active in the transfer market amid links with Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho, Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Real Madrid star Gareth Bale.

A number of players are also set to leave Old Trafford, with Matteo Darmian and Antonio Valencia reportedly poised to depart, while the futures of Alexis Sanchez, Ander Herrera, Juan Mata, Romelu Lukaku and Marcos Rojo are uncertain.

United manager Solskjaer – whose side are sixth in the Premier League but only two points adrift of the top four – told reporters: "We plan to be in the top four, we plan to be in the Champions League next season.

"We want players who can keep us in the Champions League and move us up the table. But we know there is not going to be a quick fix. We have to take it step by step.

"There will be new players coming in over summer but I don't think you can expect six. I don't think any manager you ask would be in favour of that amount of change anyway. We want to rebuild but it is going to have to be gradual, over a few windows."

"When I came in, there was an understanding that we had to get Man United's DNA back into the club, the team and the players," Solskjaer continued. "We need to get a culture back. What's the definition of culture? I'd say it's about how we do things here.

"I have my way of doing things – but I do expect them to be done. That might mean small things like having breakfast or lunch together. But I also like my players to take ownership of their own careers and their own futures. That's the type of player I like – and I have been impressed by many of the players we have got here. Not all of them, but a lot of them."

Solskjaer – speaking ahead of Sunday's trip to Everton – added: "I don't know the reason we have signed most of the players who are here. But I do know that they were brought here because they have great quality and previous managers have seen that. But I look for different things than [Louis] Van Gaal did, than [David] Moyes did, than Jose [Mourinho] did. I fancy different types of players – that's just the way it is in football.

"It's not a question of whether I like this player or that player. The question I ask is if they fit into Man United and the style I want this club to play.

"These players have had Mourinho, Louis van Gaal, [Alex] Ferguson, Moyes – four of the best managers there has been in England. But now I am new and I want us to play in different way."