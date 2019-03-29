×
Solskjaer will lead Man United to top-four finish, says Giggs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27   //    29 Mar 2019, 17:10 IST
SolskjaerGiggsCropped.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ryan Giggs

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's intimate knowledge of Manchester United makes him a perfect fit for the top job and he will lead the club to a top-four finish, according to Old Trafford legend Ryan Giggs. 

The Norwegian was handed a three-year deal by United on Thursday after transforming their fortunes during an interim spell in charge, having taken over following Jose Mourinho’s departure in December.  

Solskjaer has steered the Red Devils into the Champions League quarter-finals and within two points of fourth place in the Premier League, although their previous two matches have ended in defeat.  

Still, his appointment has been met with widespread approval from numerous members of United's glittering alumni, including Wales boss Giggs. 

"I'm delighted to see he has got the job permanently," he said in quotes reported by BBC Sport. 

"Okay, the last two games haven't gone to plan, [but] if you have the momentum that the team have at the moment, that's all you want. 

"It won't be easy because there are some quality teams up there, but with the players they've got and the momentum, I don't see why we can't get top four."

And Giggs believes Solskjaer's deep connection with United, having spent more than a decade there as a player, will prove beneficial. 

"You have someone in Solskjaer who has played for the club, coached at the club too, and recognises what a Manchester United player looks like," he added.  

"People from the outside may be a little bit sceptical about that, but when you have played at the club and experienced the way the fans want you to play, I think you understand more than someone coming from the outside." 

United host Watford on Saturday as their pursuit of a Champions League qualification spot continues. 

