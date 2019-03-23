×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Southgate applauds 'electric' Sterling after hat-trick

Omnisport
NEWS
News
29   //    23 Mar 2019, 04:00 IST
sterling-cropped
England star Raheem Sterling

England manager Gareth Southgate saluted "electric" Raheem Sterling after he inspired Friday's 5-0 hammering of the Czech Republic with a hat-trick.

The Three Lions were playing their first game since November, when they secured a place at the Nations League Finals, and they picked up where they left off.

Sterling was pivotal, opening the scoring at the end of a free-flowing move, before adding two more goals in the second half at Wembley. 

Harry Kane's first-half penalty – which was won by Sterling – and a late Tomas Kalas own goal also contributed, but it was all about the Manchester City star as England began Euro 2020 qualifying in ominous fashion.

Southgate was suitably impressed and put Sterling's improvement in front of goal for England down to acting on instinct.

"Brilliant, I thought he was electric all game," Southgate told ITV when asked to evaluate Sterling's display.

"He's looked that way all week in training. [He was] involved in four of the goals and I'm really pleased for him, a really special night for him.

"I just think he's really matured as a person and footballer and he's hungry for those goals now.

Advertisement

"He's determined to get into the right areas on the pitch, and the quality of his finishing; he's hitting things instinctively, not thinking too much."

Sterling, who only had four international goals to his name going into the match, had a similar observation, though he also highlighted self-belief.

When asked what he felt had changed for him in an England shirt, Sterling said: "Being confident in myself, being there, trying to get in [goal-scoring] areas, taking shots and not worrying about anything, just going with it. That's it."

England are in qualifying action again on Monday, when they are hosted by Montenegro in Podgorica.

Omnisport
NEWS
Sterling showing social conscience - Southgate
RELATED STORY
Southgate applauds Rice's character after first England call-up
RELATED STORY
Southgate: Sterling brave to speak out over racism
RELATED STORY
5 Individual performances which earned applauds from the opposition fans
RELATED STORY
Rooney credits Guardiola for Sterling development
RELATED STORY
Sensational Sterling and promising Bournemouth Attackers : Fantasy Premier League - Gameweek 30 Reviewed
RELATED STORY
Southgate hails Sterling's 'tenacity'
RELATED STORY
Southgate 'won't hesitate' to start Sancho, Hudson-Odoi after Rashford injury
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualification: 3 England players who are in top form coming into the campaign
RELATED STORY
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: England squad list and predicted line-up
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
22 Mar MAL MOR 06:30 PM Malawi vs Morocco
Tomorrow BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
Tomorrow CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
Tomorrow LIB SOU 10:30 PM Libya vs South Africa
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow SPA NOR 01:15 AM Spain vs Norway
Tomorrow ITA FIN 01:15 AM Italy vs Finland
International Friendlies 2019
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
Tomorrow FIJ MAU 08:30 AM Fiji vs Mauritius
Tomorrow CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
Tomorrow CHI SOL 03:30 PM Chinese Taipei vs Solomon Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us