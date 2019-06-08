×
Spain, Portugal consider joint bid for World Cup 2030

Omnisport
NEWS
News
31   //    08 Jun 2019, 23:56 IST
World Cup - cropped
Spain and Portugal are considering a joint bid to host the World Cup

Spain and Portugal are considering a joint bid to host World Cup 2030, their respective football federations have confirmed.

In 2010, the two nations submitted a bid to organise and host the 2018 finals, which were ultimately awarded to Russia.

Now, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) have announced that work has begun on a joint proposal for the 2030 edition of FIFA's flagship tournament.

No official submission has yet been made, but in statements released on their respective official websites, the organisations confirmed that a review process is underway to assess the possibility of making a bid.

However, there was no mention of Morocco being part of the bid, despite Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez stating that such plans were in the offing last November.

A Balkan bid comprising Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia and Romania was touted last year, while a South American bid involving Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay has been announced.

There is also a feasibility study set to get underway exploring a possible joint bid from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales.

Morocco said last year they would consider a new campaign to win hosting rights for 2030, having lost out to United States, Canada and Mexico for 2026.

